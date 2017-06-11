Al-Mustapha video: Don’t subvert the truth, group urges Falomo, Falana, Odumakin

Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has condemned what it described as smear campaign against the person of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, chief security officer to the late Head of State, Sani Abacha, for revealing that a camera at Aso Rock Presidential Villa captured the last moments of the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

The Arewa youths in a statement issued by its president, Yerima Shettima described as “shameful” the attempt by some close associates of MKO Abiola to allegedly subvert the revelation of a truth Nigerians have been eagerly waiting to hear or watch in the Al-Mustapha video clip for too long.

Al-Mustapha, had told journalists recently after he delivered the third South-West annual lecture titled: ‘Developing leadership abilities in youths,’ which was organised by the Asorodayo Youth Heritage Organisation in Ibadan Oyo State, that a tape which captured the last moment of Abiola’s life in his possession, which some powerful Nigerians were interested in getting and destroying, and not his alleged involvement in the murder of Abiola’s wife, Kudiart, was responsible for his incarceration for 15 years.

The president expressed concern why some eminent Nigerians are opposed to the revelation of the truth about the actual cause of Abiola’s death.

The statement reads in part: “For many years, Nigerians are yet to have access to credible information about the actual cause of the late MKO Abiola’s death. This is because all the principal witnesses of that era have refused to let Nigerians into the true picture.

According to Shettima, “The only prominent Nigerian who is willing to voluntarily reveal the truth is Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, who was the former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha. It is however, unfortunate that some forces who felt Al-Mustapha’s revelation would put the records straight and might expose them, worked for Al-Mustapha’s prolonged detention.

“Once again, Al-Mustapha has taken it upon himself, the patriotic duty of setting the records straight. Shamefully, there are some Nigerians who would not want Al-Mustapha to voluntarily inform Nigerians.”

He alleged that Femi Falana (SAN), Ore Falomo (late Abiola’s personal physician) and Yinka Odumakin (a human rights activist) were among those who would not want the truth to be told.

The group further stressed that: “Dr. Ore Falomo, who was the late Abiola’s personal physician, should face the truth by allowing Major Al-Mustapha to reveal the truth. We cannot fathom why Femi Falana (SAN), Yinka Odumakin collaborate with Dr. Falomo in trying to stop Major Al-Mustapha from letting the world know what actually happened, with his supporting video documentary evidence.

“The question begging for answer is why should the trio of Femi Falana, Dr Falomo and Odumakin feel so uncomfortable with Al-Mustapha’s patriotic duty of telling the whole truth? It is strange that in the whole of this country, only persons from the immediate constituency of the late MKO Abiola’s immediate constituency are opposed to the idea of revealing the truth behind the man’s death,” Shettima said.

