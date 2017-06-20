Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Al-Qaeda Coalition Claims Mali Hotel Attack That Killed Five – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

Al-Qaeda Coalition Claims Mali Hotel Attack That Killed Five
Newsweek
An Al-Qaeda linked coalition of jihadi groups has claimed responsibility for attacking a tourist resort near Mali's capital on Sunday and killing five people. The Group to Support Islam and Muslims—a coalition that was created by the merger of at
In Mali, it is 'difficult to separate myth from reality', says Defence Forces memberIrish Times
Al Qaeda Affiliated Alliance Claims Responsibility for Mali AttackThe Wire
Al-Qaeda claims responsibility for terror attack that killed at least five people at luxury resort in MaliThe Independent
Independent Online –AllAfrica.com –Independent.ie –News24
all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.