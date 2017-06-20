Al-Qaeda Coalition Claims Mali Hotel Attack That Killed Five – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Al-Qaeda Coalition Claims Mali Hotel Attack That Killed Five
Newsweek
An Al-Qaeda linked coalition of jihadi groups has claimed responsibility for attacking a tourist resort near Mali's capital on Sunday and killing five people. The Group to Support Islam and Muslims—a coalition that was created by the merger of at …
