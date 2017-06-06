Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘It’s honestly humbling and I feel so loved’ – Toyin Abraham – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

'It's honestly humbling and I feel so loved' – Toyin Abraham
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is basking in all the love she's getting from fans as her new movie, Alakada Reloaded continues to reign at the big screen. According to her, the movie has now made N50m in a week at the cinemas and she took to the
'Alakada Reloaded' has made N50m in one week, says Toyin AbrahamTheCable
VIDEO: Toyin Aimakhu's 'Alakada Reloaded' Hits 50 Million Naira in 1 WeekNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.