‘It’s honestly humbling and I feel so loved’ – Toyin Abraham – Nigerian Entertainment Today

'It's honestly humbling and I feel so loved' – Toyin Abraham
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is basking in all the love she's getting from fans as her new movie, Alakada Reloaded continues to reign at the big screen. According to her, the movie has now made N50m in a week at the cinemas and she took to the …
