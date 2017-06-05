Alake writes FG over plan to scrap FUNAAB course

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Michael Gbadebo has protested against the plan by the Federal Government to scrap the College of Management Sciences, COLMAS, at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The Alake’s letter, dated May 15, 2017 sent to President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was sent through a member of Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Olusegun Williams, while the Senator representing Ogun Central at the National Assembly, Dr. Lanre Tejuoso was copied.

A copy of the letter was obtained by Vanguard through the Alake’s media aide and the Aare Baaroyin of Egbaland, Olootu Layi Labode, yesterday in Abeokuta.

The plan by the Federal government, according to the Alake, was communicated through the announcement of a directive by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to the effect that Specialized Universities should stop running Management Courses.

The paramount ruler said the action has caused a big disquiet in Nigeria, especially in all the areas where the enormous advantages of such universities are appreciated.

He said; “As the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, I have been inundated with visitations, protests and all sorts of complaints from stakeholders from the academia, business community, parents, students and other concerned individuals within and outside Ogun state.

“These contacts and interactions with the concerned stakeholders, had enabled me to even feel more worried about the situation which I believe requires a most urgent reversal.’’

