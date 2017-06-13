Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying Iranian wife in Oxfordshire

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Folarin Alakija and wife Nazanin Folarin, son of Chief Folorunso Alakija, the World’s richest black woman got married to his Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant two billion naira wedding bash. This came with little or no surprise that Folarin’s wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairy tale affair at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend in the UK, estimated to have cost around five million pounds, about N2billion. .

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.