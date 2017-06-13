Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying Iranian wife in Oxfordshire [PHOTOS]

Son of world’s richest black woman, Folarin Alakija, has held a lavish wedding at the Oxfordshire, UK. Folarin, who is one of 66-year-old oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija’s four sons, married Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant bash at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend, which is estimated to have cost around £5m, […]

Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying Iranian wife in Oxfordshire [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

