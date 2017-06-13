Pages Navigation Menu

Alakija’s son spends N2b marrying Iranian wife in Oxfordshire [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Son of world’s richest black woman, Folarin Alakija, has held a lavish wedding at the Oxfordshire, UK. Folarin, who is one of 66-year-old oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija’s four sons, married Iranian beauty Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar in an extravagant bash at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire over the weekend, which is estimated to have cost around £5m, […]

