Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Albino foundation urges Nigerians to stop discrimination against Albinos

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Albino Foundation (TAF) has urged Nigerians to stop the abuse and discrimination against albinos in Nigeria and as well create awareness on their rights. This was disclosed  by the President of the foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja to commemorate the International Albinism Awareness …

The post Albino foundation urges Nigerians to stop discrimination against Albinos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.