Album Review: We Know Why Skales’ Sophomore is ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Album Review: We Know Why Skales' Sophomore is 'The Never Say Never Guy'
The Olisa Blogazine
Approximately two years after his long-awaited debut album, Skales is back with his sophomore. We all know that the sophomore is crucial to the creative alchemy of every artist (but perhaps it is not as crucial for Skales) — hold that thought. Skales …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!