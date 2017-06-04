Alert: ‘Avoid Suya, bottled or sachet water from unknown persons’ – Police Warn

The Police in Enugu have warned residents in the state and other parts of the country not to eat Suya or drink bottled or sachet water offered them by unknown persons as these could contain poison. The police said such have become the nefarious tactics employed by car-snatchers and other hoodlums to defraud or steal […]

