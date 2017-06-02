Alert: Killer rice have flooded Nigerian market, Governors warn – Nigeria Today
|
Alert: Killer rice have flooded Nigerian market, Governors warn
Nigeria Today
The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has warned Nigerians to be wary of consuming killer rice that has flooded the market. A statement by the forum's Media and Public Affairs, Abulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said a communiqué issued by the forum in Abuja last …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!