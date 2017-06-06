Alexandre Lacazette ‘Interested’ In Premier League Move

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has put a number of Premier League clubs on alert, by saying a move to England would be ‘interesting’ as he looks set to leave the Ligue 1 club.

“Is the Champions League a dealbreaker for my choice? No, but it is important,” he said in a Facebook Live chat with Eurosport.

“In making my choice, I will look at my position [in my next club], if there are not too many players, so I won’t be benched and I will be able to play. The Premier League is interesting. That does not mean I will go, and that does not mean I will refuse to go.”

Lacazette confirmed he would wait until the end of the international spell before making a decision over his future, while also commenting on Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban.

He added: ‘I will wait until the end of the international stint with France before taking any decision.

‘Like everyone else, I heard the news [about Atletico]. This was always going to be a possibility, it was 50-50. The decision had not perturbed me, life goes on.’

