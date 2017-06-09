Alexis Sanchez: My Future Is In The Hands Of My Agent

Alexis Sanchez has left his Arsenal future in the hands of his agent as he prepares for this month’s Confederations Cup.

“I’m looking at what my agent is doing. For now, I’m focused on the Confederations Cup in Russia and trying to do well,” he said.

“The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I’d like a lot of things but I’m only thinking about the national team.”

Arsene Wenger has consistently said the Chilean will not be sold this summer, although he qualified that position in an interview last week by adding: “Unless you find a player of the same calibre and if they absolutely want to leave…”

The post Alexis Sanchez: My Future Is In The Hands Of My Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

