Alexis Sanchez Sprains Ankle, May Miss Cameroon Clash – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports


Alexis Sanchez Sprains Ankle, May Miss Cameroon Clash
Alexis Sanchez has injured his ankle in training and may miss Chile's Confederations Cup opener against Cameroon. June 17, 2017, at 1:42 p.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. Alexis Sanchez Sprains Ankle, May Miss Cameroon Clash …
Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clashFourFourTwo
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez doubtful to play against Cameroon after spraining ankle – Chile coach Juan Antonio PizziEvening Standard
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez a doubt for Confederations Cup opener as Chile reveal training ground ankle sprainDaily Mail
The Nation Newspaper –beIN SPORTS USA –Sports Chat Place (blog) –The National
