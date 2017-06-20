Algeria Welcomes African Migrants, Offers Job Opportunities

Algeria’s Interior and Local Assemblies Minister, Noureddine Bedoui, announced on Monday that his government welcomes African migrants and has no objection if they work in the country, Anadolu has reported.

“Algeria considers African migrants whose countries experience difficult conditions as guests who are entitled to enjoy healthcare and psychological and social care,” the minister pointed out. He accepts that some African countries are facing difficult times and that this is what influences the number of migrants. “Algeria needs manpower in some areas, so there is a possibility of employing migrants, on lengthy construction projects, for example,” he added.

As the number of migrants is increasing, Bedoui revealed that his government is to issue a special ID card to keep count and make it easier to assess and provide for their needs. Although he did not mention any specific number, the government believes that there are around 25,000 migrant workers in Algeria; NGOs, however, put the figure at 50,000.

Since 2014, Algeria has deported about 18,000 illegal migrants from the neighbouring country of Niger in cooperation with the government there.

The minister also announced the distribution of 1.8 million Ramadan aid parcels for needy Algerians during the holy month. Each aid parcel includes basic essentials worth $50.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Algeria Welcomes African Migrants, Offers Job Opportunities appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

