Alhassan: Making Nigeria Squad For South Africa Clash Massive Achievement For Me

Akwa United top scorer Ibrahim Alhassan (arrowed in the picture) has described his inclusion in the Super Eagles squad that will face South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10 as a landmark achievement in his footballing career, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alhassan was included in coach Gernot Rohr's 23-man squad for the match scheduled for next weekend after impressing in the two friendlies against Corsica and Togo.

The former Nigeria junior international started the game against Corsica which ended 1-1, while coming on as a second half substitute in the 3-0 win against Togo.

Alhassan who arrived Abuja with Super Eagles squas from France on Friday, thanked Rohr for the chance to show what he can do.

"I'm very excited," Alhassan told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I thank God for the opportunity and also the coach for the opportunity to train with the Super Eagles and also make the team.

"It is a massive achievement for me, my team (Akwa United), the home-based Super Eagles and my family. I believe our performance will open the door for others (home-based) to be invited."

Alhassan expressed his delight playing against Corsica and Togo, stating that it was a great experience for him.

"Playing against Corsica and Togo was a big experience for me. The first time to be in the Eagles and also to start against Corsica was really a big experience for me. I'm looking forward to playing more games with the Eagles because I really enjoyed the experience."

On the chances of the Super Eagles against South Africa, Alhassan said it will be victory for the Eagles.

"We are going to give our best because I believe the coach has picked the players he believes can play. And hopefully, if he selects me, I am going to give my best. I am going to fight hard in training to make sure that I give a good account of myself. I want to assure Nigerians that it's nothing short of victory against South Africa."

And on the exclusion of MFM's Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun from the Eagles squad that will face South Africa, Alhassan said:"I was not happy when I heard Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun did not make the squad. I was hoping that we will all make the squad but it cannot be possible for everybody to make the team.

"However, I am very sure they have experienced a lot with the Eagles in France. So it's just about going back to the league and keep working hard, and hopefully, they will be invited again."

