Aliko Dangote Announces Tunga Sugar Project Milestone on Twitter

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In March 2017, the Dangote Group invested N217bn in the Tunga Sugar Project, a sugar plantation in Nasarawa. Today in a series of tweets the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a milestone in the Tunga Sugar Project. He thanked everyone who has contributed to the projrct, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Al-Makura […]

