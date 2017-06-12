Pages Navigation Menu

Aliko Dangote, Toyin Saraki And Others Attend Folorunsho Alakija’s Son’s Wedding

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Folorunsho Alakija’s son, Folarin married Nazanin Ghaissarifar in Oxfordshire, England, and the extraordinary beauty of that ceremony will last for a while. Following their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos in 2016, the couple took the party to the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire last Saturday, June 10 2017. A lovely display and abundance of flowers, breathtaking …

