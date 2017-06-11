All Hell Will Break Loose If Buhari’s Government Does Not Arrest This Bloodthirsty Dogs Called Arewa Youths – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has stated that hell will break loose if Buhari government does not arrest the Ango Abdullahi, Arewa youths who ordered igbos out of the North by october 1.

Fani Kayode said this via his official social media account..

In His Words..

If this govt. does not arrest Ango Abdullahi and those rebellious,recalitrant and bloodthirsty dogs called Arewa youths and lock them ALL up for their threat to commit genocide against the Igbo and ALL southerners if we don’t leave north by Oct.1st all hell will break loose.

