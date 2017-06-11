Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All Hell Will Break Loose If Buhari’s Government Does Not Arrest This Bloodthirsty Dogs Called Arewa Youths – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has stated that hell will break loose if Buhari government does not arrest the Ango Abdullahi, Arewa youths who ordered igbos out of the North by october 1.

Fani Kayode said this via his official social media account..

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

In His Words..

If this govt. does not arrest Ango Abdullahi and those rebellious,recalitrant and bloodthirsty dogs called Arewa youths and lock them ALL up for their threat to commit genocide against the Igbo and ALL southerners if we don’t leave north by Oct.1st all hell will break loose.

The post All Hell Will Break Loose If Buhari’s Government Does Not Arrest This Bloodthirsty Dogs Called Arewa Youths – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.