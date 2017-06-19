Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ALL Muslims to pray together as Germany opens its first liberal mosque (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

ALL Muslims to pray together as Germany opens its first liberal mosque (photos)
NAIJ.COM
A mosque where all Muslims (be it male of female, gay or straight) can pray together, has opened in Germany. This is the first of its kind because it is located right inside a church. In the liberal mosques, women are not allowed to wear veils. PAY
Germany welcomes first LGBT mosqueRaw Story
Germany Gets 'Liberal' Mosque, Open to LGBT MuslimsTowleroad
World Mosque Where Males, Females Worship Together Opened Inside German Church [PHOTOS]Nigerian Bulletin
DailyBhaskar (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.