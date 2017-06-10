Pages Navigation Menu

All Northerners should leave Niger Delta before October 1 – Militants sound drums of war over Igbo quit notice

Coming after Arewa youths issued a press statement, giving the Igbos living in the North 3 months to leave their region, the Niger Delta militants have also issued an October 1 ultimatum for northerners to leave their region, in response to this. According to TheCable News, the militants also said the federal government should hand […]

