All set for 2nd Ezekiel Henty Football League

Preparations have reached advanced stage for the second edition of the Ezekiel Henty Football League for youth clubs in Lagos State.

The competition which is organised by Henty Sports Foundation, is sponsored by Ezekiel Henty, who presently plays professional football with Locomotive Moscow FC in Russia.

Addressing the press on the competition, the Flying Sports Academy product and former AC Milan forward expressed his delight over the tournament which is one of the several programmes of his foundation aimed at developing grassroots sports. While adding that the tournament has been attracting the interest of football lovers since its debut last year.

“It is my wish to contribute my quota to the development and growth of the society and that’s what we are doing through my foundation.

“ The top four teams in the competition will receive N500,000, N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively, “ Henty added.

Emmanuel Amuneke Football Academy are the defending champions of the youth league which is played at the FHA playground in Festac town, Lagos.

