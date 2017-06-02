Allegation of double registration frivolous – Governor Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday dismissed the allegation linking him to double registration in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) voters’ portal.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, had accused the governor of registering twice as a voter.

Soyebi said the governor first registered in Abuja in January, 2011 and later registered for the second time on May 23, 2017 at the Government House in Lokoja.

The governor described the allegation, which was made public during his short break in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, as frivolous.

The governor spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He warned INEC to desist from dragging his name into the mud over the matter.

He said: “I traveled to Dubai for a brief break on May 19 and I saw the press release. I was taken aback when I heard the report that I did double registration on May 23.

“Probably it was my ghost that did the double registration. I think INEC has earned itself a very high reputation and I am very confident that the leadership of INEC will not allow some elements in INEC to drag the name of the Commission into the mud. Surely that’s a falsehood, I did not do double registration of permanent voters’ card.”

He also replied critics of his administration, especially Senator Dino Melaye.

The governor said he would not join issues with critics especially when they are seen as distraction to his government.

Bello added: “Honestly speaking when a human being is talking, then I will respond. Surely I don’t see anything coming out of that and I don’t think I have to waste my time in responding to whatever I consider as side distraction. Honestly speaking I am too focused to be distracted.

“Kogi State has suffered for over 25 years before I came on board and the good people of Kogi State are really appreciative of the efforts we are putting forward to make sure that Kogi State is well developed. So any side distraction is not something I should give attention.”

The post Allegation of double registration frivolous – Governor Bello appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

