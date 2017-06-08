Alleged age falsification: Akure based lawyer urges AGF to investigate Ondo CJ

An Akure-based lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on the need to investigate allegations of age falsification leveled against the Acting Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Tayo Osoba. Emodamori has also filed a suit against alleged extension of the tenure of the Chief Judge at the […]

Alleged age falsification: Akure based lawyer urges AGF to investigate Ondo CJ

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

