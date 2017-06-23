Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged attack on Shi’ite members: El-Rufai intolerant – Rights group

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A human rights organisation, Anti Corruption Network has accused governor Nasir El-Rufai of being intolerant to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite group for no just cause. The organization called on governor El-Rufai to ensure fairness and justice in dealing with all and sundry in the state for peace, unity and […]

Alleged attack on Shi’ite members: El-Rufai intolerant – Rights group

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.