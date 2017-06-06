Alleged Corruption: Resign Or Be Forced Out, Northern Professionals Tell NBDA Boss

By Ebriku John Friday,

A group, Northern Professional for Good Governance (NPGG) has called on the director general, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NBDA), Prof. Lucy Jumeyi Ogbadu, to resign her position over alleged corruption and diversion of funds meant for capital projects.

The group further issued a 7-day ultimatum for her to resign position failing which the agency would be occupied until she is force to leave office.

A statement signed by the convener, Comrade Idris Usman, the group alleged that Ogbadu is using her position to defraud the agency by engaging ghost workers who she engaged to syphoned fund.

He said the group has written to the agency for clarifications but has not received any, he therefore promised to protest against her until she resigns.

“We have written to Ogbadu on issues relating to abuse of office, diversion of capital project fund meant for centres to be set up for personal use and in some of the centres, no staff was employed as directed yet the agency keeps receiving salaries of workers not engaged and syphoning it for personal use.

“Instead of engaging proper staff, she and her collaborators are using the process to amass wealth for herself as she only pay her cronies who in turn pay back the money to her. In some cases, staff engaged do not follow due process and non-qualify individual are been engaged, this undermines the reason for the establishment of the centres,” he said.

Usman further assured that his group will not give up until government institutions as purged of corruption in line with the vision of the current administration.

“We are calling on her to tender her resignation letter as her remaining in office will only hinder the goal of the agency which is to enhance biotech development. If she refuses to leave by the expiration of our ultimatum, we will move in to occupy the premises of the agency,” he assured.

