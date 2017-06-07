Alleged N2bn fraud: Court adjourns Fintiri’s suit

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the ongoing trial of former Adamawa governor, Mr Umaru Fintiri until Sept. 19, for continuation of cross- examination of the prosecution witness.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, fixed the date following agreement of counsel that a long date be taken.

They noted that the defence has a large volume of documents to make available to the prosecution to peruse.

The September date was also picked because the court would begin its annual vacation in July, and the witness is resident in Adamawa and not Abuja.

At the resumed trial, Mr Ibrahim Welye, a prosecution witness, insisted that he stood by the contents of a petition he wrote against the former governor.

Welye, a former Secretary to Adamawa State Government (SSG), on May 3, admitted to writing a petition to the EFCC on May 11, 2015.

The witness further told the court that he stood by the contents of his petition, because he had taken time to verify all the allegations he made in the petition.

Fintiri was arraigned by EFCC on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering, involving about N2 billion.

The former governor was alleged to have defrauded the state government to the tune of N970 million and another $4. 83million during the three months period he was governor of the state. (NAN)

The post Alleged N2bn fraud: Court adjourns Fintiri’s suit appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

