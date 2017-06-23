Alleged N3 billion contract scam: Kaduna CSO Petitions EFCC, calls for investigation of El-Rufai

A Kaduna based Civil Society Organisation, Centrum Initiative for Development and Fundamental Rights Advocacy (CEDRA), has forwarded a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) calling for investigation of Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai. The petition, which was submitted on Friday, a copy of which was made available to DAILY POST in Abuja by […]

Alleged N3 billion contract scam: Kaduna CSO Petitions EFCC, calls for investigation of El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

