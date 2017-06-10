Alleged N400m fraud: S-Court declines to stop Metuh’s trial – Vanguard
Alleged N400m fraud: S-Court declines to stop Metuh's trial
Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, on Friday, failed to persuade the Supreme Court to stop further proceeding in the seven-count criminal charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, …
Dasukigate: Ex-PDP spokesman loses bid to stop trial
