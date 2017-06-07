Allegri extends deal with Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has signed a two-year contract extension as coach of Juventus, less than a week after the Turin giants lost the Champions League final for the second time in three years.

Allegri’s deal with the club was set to expire in June 2018, but on Wednesday he agreed the two-year extension that will see him remain at the helm until 2020.

Although Juventus gave no financial details, media reports said Allegri is set to earn up to 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million, £5.6 million) a year plus 1.5 million in bonuses.

“Now, it’s official: Massimiliano Allegri will continue collaborating with Juventus until June 30, 2020,” said a Juventus statement.

“Since he arrived in July 2014, the team has gone from strength to strength in Italy and consolidated it’s status as one of Europe’s top sides.”

Allegri was left distraught after a 4-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff last weekend that came two years after Barcelona beat the Old Lady to the 2015 trophy in Berlin.

But the 49-year-old’s impressive success rate, and reported interest from several English Premier League clubs in recent months, prompted an improved offer from club bosses.

Allegri, who steered AC Milan to their last league title in 2011, joined Juventus in 2014 after predecessor Antonio Conte, now manager of Chelsea, quit to take up a post as Italy coach.

