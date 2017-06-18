Aluko urges England U20 stars to play for Nigeria

Fulham FC striker Sone Aluko has urged Dominic Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, Sheyi Ojo, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Onomah and Ademola Lookman to switch their international allegiance from England to Nigeria.

The six players, who are of Nigerian descent, recently helped England Under-20 clinch the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup with Solanke winning the competition’s Player of the Tournament accolade.

Aluko, who played for the England U19 side before switching his allegiance to the Super Eagles, stated that the onus is on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

“The onus is on Nigeria and not the players. Nigeria have to make it attractive for these players to leave the path they’ve known,’’ Aluko told Complete Sports.

‘’After being in the English system, and Nigeria who have never invested in their career invite them, it would be difficult.’’

“Even me that can be described as a success story, I only have six caps, I haven’t started in a competitive game for Super Eagles but I have scored two goals and people said I have done well.

‘’So it is the responsibility for Nigeria to make it attractive for them which I think is what they are trying to do now in getting these players.”

Ojo and Ejaria are on the books of Liverpool FC, while Solanke and Tomori are Chelsea FC players. However, Solanke will join Liverpool next month after signing a pre-contract with the Reds.

Lookman plays for Everton FC, while Onomah is on the books of Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea’s Ola Aina recently switched his allegiance to Nigeria – having captained England’s U19 side.

The post Aluko urges England U20 stars to play for Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

