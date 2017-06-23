Pages Navigation Menu

”Am Now Reading My Bible, I Was Arrested Because My Time Is Up” – Evans, Reveals How He Installed CCTV Camera All Over His House

The billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans, said he installed close circuit camera (CCTV) in all his houses to prevent his arrest. Evans who is currently being detained by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), said he had people on ground monitoring the CCTV, and the monitors gave him daily reports on the identities of those venturing suspiciously close to his residence.

Evans the notrious kidnapper

He said he also personally carried out profiling of the CCTV footage to ensure he was not being trailed by detectives.

He said all his precautions failed because his time was up. He added, “I lived a simple life although I had money. My neighbors thought that I was a businessman. On the day I was arrested, I had this strange feeling. So I decided to stay indoors. I regret all my actions. As you can see I am reading my Bible, particularly the book of Lamentation. I don’t know what faith holds in stock for me with Lagos State’s laws on kidnapping.”

