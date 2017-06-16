Am The Next President, Am Going Straight To The Aso Rock Villa Not With This Buhari’s ”Change” – Fayose Declares

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that he will take power out of Buhari’s hand as the next Nigerian president..

The governor spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, where he also inspected Osoko Political Institute Centre.

He said, “Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible. I am the man wholeheartedly loved by Ekiti people because of the many developmental projects that have brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti.

“If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”

The post Am The Next President, Am Going Straight To The Aso Rock Villa Not With This Buhari’s ”Change” – Fayose Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

