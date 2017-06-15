AMAA 2017: Our plans, our expectations

AS countdown to this year’s edition of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA, begins, founder of the body, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has revealed plans by the organizers to host a free screening of the flicks nominated in the Best Movie category. The screening of the movies which will last for three days, will take place at Terra Kulture, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Peace who disclosed this while in a chat with journalists in Lagos, said, “This year, we are planning to show all the movies nominated in the Best Movie category at Terra Kulture so that people can relate with these movies and see why they are in that category.”

Movie short-listed in the best film category include, “The Last of Us”, “A Mile in my Shoes”, “76”, “Vaya”, “93 Days”, “Queen of Katwe”, “Felicite”, “Wulu and Call me Thief.” “This year, we are going to have one of the biggest events because of the kind of films that have been nominated and because of the people that are likely to come. It’s not something we can do alone because some of these people want the government or tourism guys to show that they in a way committed to this because of the security issues,” she said.

“Media are coming in from everywhere because of the kind of movies that have been nominated. Even Lagos State needs to understand that AMAA is for them that this is a way to show what we have to the world. I want to pass a message to states this year, if you are going to host AMAA, then understand what it is for your state, make sure you can show them places with potential for shooting a movie and other tourist attractions.” This year’s AMAA is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 15, at the National Theatre complex, Iganmu, Lagos.

