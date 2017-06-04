Pages Navigation Menu

AMAA to host free screening of eight movies for fans – TheCable

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment


AMAA to host free screening of eight movies for fans
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder, Africa Movie Academy Award, says there will be an opportunity for fans to watch all the flicks nominated in the best movie category of the 2017 edition of the awards. Anyiam-Osigwe, who made this known at a press …
