Amaechi: FG working to secure loan for upgrade of eastern rail lines – TheCable

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the federal government is working towards securing a loan for the upgrade of the eastern rail lines. On May 16, the senate summoned Amaechi over the alleged exclusion of the eastern rail lines from upgrade.
$5.8bn loan: South east states included in rail projects – Ameachi
