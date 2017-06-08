Amaechi: FG working to secure loan for upgrade of eastern rail lines – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Amaechi: FG working to secure loan for upgrade of eastern rail lines
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the federal government is working towards securing a loan for the upgrade of the eastern rail lines. On May 16, the senate summoned Amaechi over the alleged exclusion of the eastern rail lines from upgrade.
