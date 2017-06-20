Amaechi is angry I’m called Mr. Project — Wike – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Amaechi is angry I'm called Mr. Project — Wike
PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his predecessor, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, who is now Minister of Transportation, was not happy that Rivers people had named him (Wike) Mr. Project. Have you read Trendiee Today?
