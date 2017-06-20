Pages Navigation Menu

Amaechi reveals how Buhari will create jobs for unemployed Nigerians

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the Federal Government intends to create jobs for unemployed Nigerians through the establishment of dry ports also known as Inland Container Depots across the country. Amaechi made the disclosure during the final inspection of the Kaduna Inland Dry Port, on Tuesday. According to Amaechi, “We are […]

