Amaechi reveals how he rejected N1 billion bribe as governor

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed he once rejected a one billion naira bribe while he was governor of Rivers State. Speaking in Lagos, Amaechi explained that he rejected the bribe because of his principled stance on corruption. Stressing that Nigeria needs to go back to its value system, Amaechi said, “My first […]

Amaechi reveals how he rejected N1 billion bribe as governor

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

