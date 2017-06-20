Amaechi’s allies tackle Wike over ‘unwarranted vituperations’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Amaechi's allies tackle Wike over 'unwarranted vituperations'
The Nation Newspaper
The Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (INCRA) has condemned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike's “unwarranted vituperations” against Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi. The pan-Rivers group, yesterday, in a statement in Port …
Wike: Commissioners, LG Chairmen Paid Amaechi's Wife Monthly
Amaechi is angry I'm called Mr. Project — Wike
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!