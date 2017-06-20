Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi’s allies tackle Wike over ‘unwarranted vituperations’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Amaechi's allies tackle Wike over 'unwarranted vituperations'
The Nation Newspaper
The Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (INCRA) has condemned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike's “unwarranted vituperations” against Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi. The pan-Rivers group, yesterday, in a statement in Port …
Wike: Commissioners, LG Chairmen Paid Amaechi's Wife MonthlyTHISDAY Newspapers
Amaechi is angry I'm called Mr. Project — WikeNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.