Amazing! Pupils Unhurt after their Bus Somersaulted In Imo

Jun 9, 2017

Pupils of Reformers International School were on their way to school when their school bus somersaulted, and although their school bus was a write-off – the roof caving in – all of the schoolchildren came out unscathed to the delight of their parents. See photos below: Photo Credit: Okoli Ifeanyi – Facebook

