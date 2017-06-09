Amazing! Pupils Unhurt after their Bus Somersaulted In Imo

Pupils of Reformers International School were on their way to school when their school bus somersaulted, and although their school bus was a write-off – the roof caving in – all of the schoolchildren came out unscathed to the delight of their parents. See photos below: Photo Credit: Okoli Ifeanyi – Facebook

The post Amazing! Pupils Unhurt after their Bus Somersaulted In Imo appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

