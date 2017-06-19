Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambassador advises politicians on environmental laws – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Ambassador advises politicians on environmental laws
The Nation Newspaper
Ecuadorian Ambassador to Nigeria Leopoldo Verdesoto Rovayo has urged Nigerian leaders to take issues of environmental pollution seriously. He advised them to ensure that laws on environments are implemented to save the earth and climate from further …
Rivers To Domesticate Paris Treaty On Climate ChangeThe Tide

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.