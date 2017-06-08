Ambassador Kezaaala loses Jinja case

Jinja Municipality Mayor Majid Batambuze has been confirmed in office by the Court of Appeal after dismissing an election appeal filed by his political rival, now Ambassador Muhammad Baswale Kezaala.

Richard Buteera, Paul Mugamba and Alfonse Owiny Dollo have upheld the judgement of Jinja High Court judge Godfrey Namundi that Batambuze is the validly elected mayor of Jinja municipality.

The justices have unanimously ruled that Kezaala who was by then the DP National chairperson failed to prove voter bribery allegations against Batambuze and other irregularities allegedly committed by the Electoral Commission.

Kezaala who had been Mayor for Jinja town for the last ten years had accused Batambuze of carrying out a free bedbug fumigation exercise during campaigns as one of the ways to buy sympathy from voters.

The court has now ordered Kezaala to pay Batambuze costs of this petition both at the High and Court of Appeal.

The post Ambassador Kezaaala loses Jinja case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

