Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Rose posted a nude-from-the-waist-down pic on Instagram for a feminist cause (NSFW, obvs) – Yahoo News Canada (blog)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Yahoo News Canada (blog)

Amber Rose posted a nude-from-the-waist-down pic on Instagram for a feminist cause (NSFW, obvs)
Yahoo News Canada (blog)
The internet was on fire last night during game 4 of the NBA Finals (it seems things finally got interesting) however, that quickly changed when Amber Rose posted a partially nude, bomb-ass photo to her Instagram page. Rose didn't just post the snap to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.