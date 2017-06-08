Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode : Governor says gender-based violence contributes to economic losses – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ambode : Governor says gender-based violence contributes to economic losses
Pulse Nigeria
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the horrific and unacceptable level of gender-based violence contributes greatly to economic losses in the country. Ambode, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the observation in Lagos …
Women Issues Will Always Be Priority- Ambode's WifeP.M. News

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

