Ambode, Kanu Tasks Nigerians On Democratic Values

BY GEORGE OKOJIE,

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd.) on Monday urged Nigerians to continue to remain united and uphold democratic values.

Speaking at a symposium put together by Lagos State Government in conjunction with June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations to mark the 24th anniversary of the annulled election, Ambode said the day and the events that followed would remain evergreen in Nigeria’s political history.

According to him, it signifies a process through which Abiola and others laid down their lives in a bid to actualize the popular will of the people expressed through the ballot box.

Ambode, who was represented by the State’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, said the seed of the fourth Republic currently being enjoyed was sown and watered by the blood of men and women who were cut down in their prime, adding that their memories would be honoured until the end of time.

While acknowledging the fact that the June 12 struggle was waged not only by Abiola and members of his family but also pro-democracy groups particularly National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), students, trade unions and indeed all Nigerians, Ambode said it was a thing of joy that by the collective efforts of government and people, Lagos State, over the years, has kept alive the yearnings and aspirations of the people expressed on June 12, 1993.

He said: “It is an open fact that the successive democratically elected governments in the State since 1999 have been totally committed to democratic principles, rule of law, strengthening of democratic institutions as well as implementation of programmes and policies that would enhance the wellbeing of all Lagosians, without bias for tribe, religion, political belief or gender.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd.) said even though a thick cloud is hanging in the horizon on the state of the nation especially with agitations from all parts of the country, he was of the firm believe that the situation could still be salvaged through restructuring which would not be about re-inventing the will but returning to a federation of different peoples.

