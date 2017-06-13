Ambode presents N924.7m cheques to 1438 ETF beneficiaries – The Nation Newspaper
Ambode presents N924.7m cheques to 1438 ETF beneficiaries
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday presented cheques totaling N924.7 million to 1, 438 beneficiaries of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) scheme initiated by his administration to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, traders and others with …
