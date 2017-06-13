Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode presents N924.7m cheques to 1438 ETF beneficiaries

The Nation Newspaper

Ambode presents N924.7m cheques to 1438 ETF beneficiaries
The Nation Newspaper
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday presented cheques totaling N924.7 million to 1, 438 beneficiaries of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) scheme initiated by his administration to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, traders and others with …

