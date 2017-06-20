Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode swears in LASIEC commissioners, DG Safety Commission, others

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday swore-in new Commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, with a charge to add value to the corporate governance, growth and development of the State. He also swore-in members of the State’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission, Director-General of the State’s Safety Commission and also inaugurated […]

