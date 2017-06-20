Ambode swears-in new LASIEC commissioners, others

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday swore-in new commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), charging them to add value to the corporate governance, growth and all round development of the state.

Ambode also swore-in members of the state’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission; director-general of the State’s Safety Commission and also inaugurated members of the State Science and Innovation Council.

The newly sworn-in members include Gabriel Olatunde Babawale and Noah Olanrewaju Lawal-Jinadu as commissioners of LASIEC; Bolaji Miftah Are, Iyabo Elizabeth Ladipo and Ayo Adebusoye for the Public Procurement Agency; Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu for Audit Service Commission and Hakeem Dickson as the Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Governor Ambode, who swore-in the new members of the agencies at the Conference Room, Lagos House in Alausa, said the appointments were strictly informed by the track record of achievements, integrity and credibility of the members.

Noting that the ceremony was in compliance with the relevant laws establishing the agencies, the Governor urged the members to see their appointment as an invitation and a privilege to be part of the future prosperity of the State.

“Your appointment is a call to public service and I am very confident that you will justify the trust the government has reposed in your ability and capacity to add value to the corporate governance, growth and development of the State.

“Let me also add that your appointment is an invitation and a privilege to be part of history as we lay a solid foundation for the future of Lagos, a Lagos that our children and their children will enjoy for many years to come,” the Governor said.

He said the appointment of Babawale and Lawal-Jinadu to the board of LASIEC was necessitated by the exit of two members of the Commission who had completed their second tenure, adding that the provision of the law setting up the commission requires that the board be constituted by the chairman and six members.

“With this appointment therefore, LASIEC is properly constituted to conduct the forthcoming local government elections in the state,” the governor said.

Governor Ambode also commended the chairman and members of the commission for their efforts so far to ensure that the July 22 local government elections are free, fair and credible.

He said the Public Procurement Agency and Audit Service Commission are two key agencies established mainly to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process as well as the management and application of public resources, urging the newly appointees to bring their professionalism to bear to deepen the application of these principles to ensure that the tax-paying public get full value for their money.

He also charged the director-general of the State Safety Commission, Dickson to show leadership and deliver on the mandate of the commission to prepare and adequately handle emergency situations through continuous public education and enlightenment as well as enforcement of safety precautions and rules.

In his vote of assurance, Gabriel Babawale, who responded on behalf of other appointees, thanked the Governor for their appointments assuring him that he and his colleagues would key into his vision to make Lagos a Smart City.

“We would cherish it very seriously and deliver on our mandate. This is a call to duty and we are prepared for the task,” Babawale said.

JOSHUA BASSEY

