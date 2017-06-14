Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Part-Time Matriculation Ceremony Scheduled.

Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma hereby invite the general public and t university community to the 11th Matriculation Ceremony of the 2016/2017 Part-time students which is scheduled as follows: Date: Friday 16th June 2017 Time: 10am prompt Venue: New Lecture Theatre (Emaudo Annex) All guest are expected to be seated by 9am. All matriculating students of …

The post Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Part-Time Matriculation Ceremony Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

