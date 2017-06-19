Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AMCON says debtors are economic saboteurs

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described debtors of the corporation as economic saboteurs and should be made to fulfill their obligations for economic growth. The corporation described as unacceptable the way economy was `bleeding’ while the debts owed it by 350 Nigerians would be enough to fund the deficit in the 2017 budget. The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Ahmed Kuru said that henceforth the corporation would move hard on such debtors with a view to freeing some money for the economy to grow.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.