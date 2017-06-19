AMCON says debtors are economic saboteurs

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described debtors of the corporation as economic saboteurs and should be made to fulfill their obligations for economic growth. The corporation described as unacceptable the way economy was `bleeding’ while the debts owed it by 350 Nigerians would be enough to fund the deficit in the 2017 budget. The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Ahmed Kuru said that henceforth the corporation would move hard on such debtors with a view to freeing some money for the economy to grow.

